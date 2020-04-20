Arunachal: Cops Wives preparing Masks to fight Covid-19

Itanagar

When their husbands are in the field to fight coronavirus, the better halves are making masks at home to handle the Covid-19 pandemic in Arnachal Pradesh .

“We couldn’t think of anything better than making masks to keep our men in khaki safe in these tough times,” said a women busy in making mask.

At present there are three units in the state at Pasighat, Diyun and Itanagar where the masks are being produced. Informing this DGP, R P Upadhaya has expressed gratitude to the members of police family for their service.

“There was scarcity of masks during the initial days and therefore we came up with idea. The department is providing all the materials. The women members are voluntarily working to produce masks,” said DGP.

He visited headquarter of 1st Bn of APP here at Chimpu on Monday, where masks production is going on. “First we will do in house supply and once we are done with fulfilling the needs of police personnel, we will look into supplying masks to other needy people,” he said.

1st APPBn Commandant M Harshavardhan inform that it is an innovative idea where several wives of the police personnels are engaged in the service. They also want to extend their helping hands in fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Pema Chom Thongdok, wife of a Retd. Asstiant Commandant DK Thungon inform that we have united ourselves with the innovative idea of Harshavardhan and cooperating the APP to support the warrior who are working on the ground and our support may help those who can use these mask to some extend.

She also thanks everyone and lauded the DGP for extending all possible help and raw materials. So far we have made around 500 home mask which would be supply to PHQ and we will continue the effort to support the department. She added.