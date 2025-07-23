Arunachal: Coordination Meeting Held to Resolve Frontier Highway Standoff in Lohit

TEZU- In an important step towards resolving land compensation disputes along the Frontier Highway Project, the District Administration of Lohit convened a high-level coordination meeting in Tezu to address ongoing issues surrounding Package-III of the Intermediate Lane Project between Hunli and Hayuliang (Km 60.000 to Km 121.500).

The contention revolves around the classification of the affected area as a Proposed Reserved Forest (PRF), which, under current government rules, prevents land acquisition and compensation.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo emphasized the national and strategic significance of the Frontier Highway and urged villagers to cooperate while assuring that their grievances would be communicated to the competent authorities.

Villagers and community leaders, however, voiced strong opposition, stating that their settlements predate the forest proposal notification and demanded the cancellation of PRF status, warning against commencement of road works before resolution.

Divisional Forest Officer Tobang Pertin clarified that a Proposed Reserved Forest is treated as a Deemed Reserved Forest under the Forest Act, invoking full restrictions.

Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba appealed for peace and patience, stressing that such legal issues require careful and lawful resolution.

A representative from NHIDCL also stated that construction would not commence until the forest land classification issue and compensation concerns are lawfully resolved.

The meeting concluded with a joint appeal for constructive dialogue, balanced resolution, and mutual respect between community interests and national infrastructure priorities.