Arunachal

Arunachal: Coordination Meeting for ATOAI Annual Convention held in Tawang

Arunachal: Coordination Meeting for ATOAI Annual Convention held in Tawang

TAWANG- A coordination meeting to ensure the successful conduct of the 16th Annual Convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), scheduled to take place from December 3 to 8, 2024, was held today in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Tawang.

The meeting was chaired by EAC cum DPO Tawang, Sangey W. Mosobi, who highlighted the immense opportunity presented by Tawang being chosen as the host for this prestigious event.

She urged all stakeholders to join hands in ensuring the smooth and successful organization of the convention, emphasizing that the event is not only a platform to promote adventure tourism but also an opportunity to showcase Tawang’s commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism.

In her address, District Tourism Officer, Tsering Deki, welcomed the participants and provided a detailed overview of the convention’s importance.

She shared a minute-to-minute program of the event and sought active support from all departments, including the district administration, army, medical teams, police, hoteliers, homestay operators, and taxi services. She called upon everyone to work collectively to deliver a seamless experience for the delegates.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various departments and organizations, all of whom assured their commitment to the success of the convention.

The ATOAI Annual Convention is expected to attract delegates from across the country, providing a unique opportunity to promote Tawang as a premier adventure tourism destination. The convention will feature a series of activities and discussions aimed at fostering responsible tourism practices and enhancing adventure travel experiences.

Stakeholders emphasized the need for meticulous planning and coordination to ensure the safety and comfort of the visiting delegates while showcasing the cultural and natural heritage of Tawang.

The district administration called for wholehearted participation from the local community to make the event a landmark success and leave a lasting impression on all attendees.

