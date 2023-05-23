ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Cooperation Secretary tours Lower Subansiri District

The secretary appreciated the smooth functioning of the cooperative societies at the District.......

Last Updated: May 23, 2023
ZIRO- Secretary Cooperation and Registrar Cooperative Societies of Arunachal Pradesh Khrishna Kr. Singh, paid a maiden official tour to Ziro yesterday.

The Secretary toured the District to have a first-hand understanding of functioning of cooperative movement in the District. During the tour he was accompanied by A.P State Cooperative Union chief executive officer Gyati Kobing, staffs of DRCS office Naharlagun and local cooperators of Ziro including Ziro Poultry Farmers’ Cooperative Society Ltd. chairman and secretary Bamin Siri and Tilling Yatung respectively, secretary High Vision Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd Punyo Tado, chairman Guamco MPCS Ltd Gyati Gambo, secretary Senyi Apoo MPCS Ltd. Tanyang Pombo and secretary Kwui MPCS Ltd.Mihin Tayu.

The secretary visited the conventional hall of Ziro Poultry Farmers Coop. Society Ltd and also inspected the offices of Senyi Apoo MPCS Ltd, Kwui MPCS Ltd, High Vision Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, the Subansiri LAMPS and the Liga Leyu MPCS Ltd.

The secretary appreciated the smooth functioning of the cooperative societies at the District and urged them to upkeep the effort to reinvigorate the cooperative movement at the District for welfare of people of the District.

