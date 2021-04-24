Arunachal continues to witness spike in Covid-19 cases

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh continued to witness spike in Covid-19 cases with detection of 134 fresh infections in the last 24 hours , taking the state’s caseload to 17,430.

On the other hand, 61 patients were discharged , taking the total recoveries to 16,921. The recovery rate is over 97 percent. Active cases stood at 453. Fifty six fatalities recorded so far.

According to the bulletin issued by the state Directorate of Health Services (DHS) , out of the new Covid-19 cases, highest were reported from Lower Dibang Valley at 38, followed by Itanagar Capital Complex (ICC) 37 and West Kameng 18.

Eleven cases were also reported from Papum Pare, six from East Siang, five from Tawang, four each from West Siang and Changlang, three each from Lower Subansiri and Lohit, two each from Namsai and Tirap, and one from Leparada, it said.

As per the bulletin, barring 37, all the patients are asymptomatic.