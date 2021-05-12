Arunachal continues to witness spike in Covid-19 cases, 279 new cases , 1 death reported

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh continued to witness spike in Covid-19 cases with detection of 279 fresh infections in the last 24 hours , taking the state’s caseload to 20854.

Among the 279 new cases, 208 are Asymptomatic and 71 are Symptomatic cases.

A 55-years-old ITBP personnel from 9th Btn ITBP Lohitpur, TEZU, Lohit district expired on 11.05.2021 at DCHC, Tezu. He was suffering from Hypertension , Hypothyroidism and tested positive for COVID-19 through RAT on 11th May 2021 at Sunpura check gate, expired due to COVID-19 infection.

On the other hand, 108 patients were discharged , taking the total recoveries to 18691. Active cases stood at 2094. Sixty Nine fatalities recorded so far.

According to the bulletin issued by the state Directorate of Health Services (DHS) , out of the new Covid-19 cases, highest were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex (ICC) 73, followed by Lower Subansiri (35 ) and Lohit (33 ).

24 acses from Namsai, 20 from Papumpare, 19 East Siang, 16 Each from Lower Dibang Valley and West Kameng, 14 from Changlang, 9 from Tawang, 4 from Kurung Kumey, 3 from Lower Siang, 2 each from West Siang, Tirap, Dibang Valley and Anjaw, 1 each from Upper Siang, Pakke Kessang, Kra Daadi, East Kameng, and Upper Subansiri.