Arunachal: Containment order lifted from Chiputa village

Yupia: The Deputy Commissioner of Paumpare district, Pige Ligu has ordered lifting of containment zones from Chiputa Village. The order is effective from Tuesday, August 4.

The Deputy Commissioner reported that corona positive cases were found in that village and as such, were marked as containment zones on and from July 18.

But No other cases were reported since since 19th July, then resulting in the lifting of containment zones from this village in keeping with the central and state government [protocols that state if any further cases were not detected in the zones for 14 days after promulgation of containment zone, the control could be lifted.

Now the new order issued by deputy commissioner today, said that ” the resident of the affected village are allowed to carry out activities which are allowed in other parts of district.