Arunachal: Consultative meeting for merger of low and zero enrolment schools held at Yupia

YUPIA- A consultative meeting to discuss the merger of zero and low enrolment schools under 15 – Sagalee Assembly Constituency was held here at the ZPC Conference hall, Yupia on Wednesday.

The meeting chaired by Papum Pare ZPC Mrs Nabam Yakum witnessed the participation of MLA 15 Sagalee, Ratu Techi, ZPMs, education functionaries, CBOs and student leaders.

Addressing the gathering MLA Ratu Techi, informed that,” The decision to merge zero and low enrolment schools was taken by the State Government after careful analysis and consultations with various stakeholders, including elected representatives, Govt. officials, PRI members, teachers, student leaders, CBOs, and local communities. “

“We understand that schools are at the heart of every community, and the decision to merge them is not taken lightly. However, it is essential to prioritize the quality of education our children receive. By merging these schools, we aim to ensure that every child has access to a comprehensive and well-rounded education. “HMLA Ratu added.

Emphasising on reviving the “hostel system’ and a ‘need based infrastructure mapping of all the merged schools’ Ratu added that “The government is committed to enhancing the infrastructures of receiving schools to accommodate the increased number of students, including the addition of new classrooms and the upgrading of existing facilities.”

He further stressed on completing the merger proposals and infrastructure mapping by 15th of September for onward submission to the government by 15th October, 2024 and ardently appealed to the ZPMs to initiate the consultative meetings immediately.

Highlighting the objective of the meeting DDSE T T Tara informed that,” The meeting aims to sensitize the stakeholders about the State Government’s intention to merge zero and low enrolment schools to pool resources, including experienced teachers, infrastructure, and educational materials; to create a more vibrant and resourceful educational environments.”

“The Papum Pare education department has prepared a tentative list of schools to be merged, which will require further consultations and consensus at the grass root level,” he added while requesting all the ZPMs to further hold consultative meetings with the PRI members and intellectuals of the area and complete the exercise by 15th of September, 2024.

DPC Mrs Tang Moromi presented the report on the enrolment status of the schools of Mengio and Sagalee blocks and also the proposed merger plan of few schools.

She informed that, a total of 58 schools with consistently low enrolment and zero enrolment have been tentatively identified for the merger under Mengio and Sagalee Block.