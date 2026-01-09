Arunachal: Construction Picks Up, Core Issues Remain at FTII Itanagar

ITANAGAR— Students of the first batch of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Itanagar have been protesting for nearly a year over what they describe as persistent delays in campus completion, repeated missed deadlines, and the resulting loss of academic time.

Despite multiple representations, Right to Information (RTI) applications, and two academic halts in March and May 2025, students say they have not received any formal written communication addressing their core demands with clear, time-bound commitments.

The protest escalated in December 2025, when students refused to commence Semester 2 after it became evident that essential film-school infrastructure—including classrooms, studios, and technical facilities—remained incomplete. The issue has drawn media attention over the past year, but students maintain that official responses have remained largely verbal and non-specific.

A notable development occurred in late December. Following an interaction with a review committee on December 21 and an announcement on December 23 regarding a proposed high-level visit by Union Ministers and senior officials scheduled for January 5–6, 2026, students observed a visible increase in construction activity on the campus. While students have acknowledged this improvement, the announced visit did not eventually take place, and no formal clarification or revised completion timelines were issued by the administration.

In light of the continued academic standstill, students have now decided to report to the campus by mid-January 2026 to conduct a physical review of on-ground progress. According to student representatives, this decision should not be interpreted as an unconditional acceptance of the present situation, but rather as a good-faith effort to verify whether promised improvements are materialising. Students say they will assess the status of each pending demand upon arrival and are seeking formal, written assurances with defined timelines before considering the resumption of academic activities.

Meanwhile, the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), which is overseeing FTII Itanagar during its initial phase, has released admission forms for the 2026 academic session. While students do not oppose new admissions in principle, they have raised concerns over the prospectus, which they say provides limited clarity on faculty appointments and infrastructure readiness.

Disclaimer clauses and the announcement of a fee hike have further intensified questions, particularly as the existing batch continues to operate amid incomplete facilities.

The situation at FTII Itanagar highlights broader challenges in the rollout of new national institutions, where academic schedules, infrastructure development, and administrative accountability often struggle to remain aligned.

Students say they remain open to dialogue but stress that any resolution must be backed by written commitments and enforceable timelines.