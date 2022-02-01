Arunachal: Conservation of wildlife in DEWS satisfactory- ADC Ruksin

Story Highlights Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary lies on the border area of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the flood plain between the Rivers Siang and Sibya in an area of 190 sqm

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- Conservation of wildlife in DEWS is satisfactory, but the basic amenities for protection team should be provided by the government, said Tajing Jonnon, Additional Dy. Commissioner of Ruksin Sub-Division of East Siang district.

In a bid to promote and support the conservation work of present management of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary Division, Pasighat, field staffs and wildlife protection team, the ADC , Tajing Jonnom accompanied by Circle Officer, Bilat Circle, Bapu Dorjee and other Eco-Development Committee members visited D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary’s Borguli Wildlife range on Saturday and Sunday.

Jonnom and team visited several vital locations like Jopong Patang, Mikok, Kengkut, Jopong Podum etc and as a wildlife lover he expressed his happiness over spotting several wild animals. He also showed satisfaction over proper protection of the sanctuary from hunters/poachers.

“ The sanctuary patrolling and protection team requires basic amenities like telescope, drones, night vision cameras and many others in order to work properly and I hope the government will provide all these basic materials in order to protect and preserve the rich flora and fauna of the sanctuary”, added Jonnom while assuring to donate few sets of Walkie-talkie for the field staff to communicate each other in case of mobile phone network coverage goes off.

He also suggested early introduction of Gypsy and elephant safari inside the sanctuary for the tourists at the lines of Kaziranga National Park of Assam and other well established wildlife sanctuaries and national parks of the country.

Jonnom also suggested for regular conduct of exposure tour for dwellers of fringe villages of the sanctuary to well organized national parks like Kaziranga as a part of awareness programme so as to create realization among the general public to develop wildlife tourism in and around the DEWS by protecting the wildlife.

Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary lies on the border area of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the flood plain between the Rivers Siang and Sibya in an area of 190 sqm. It is located 16 km southeast of Pasighat town, the district HQ of East Siang district.

About 80% of the Sanctuary is covered with grassland, and the rest is riverine forest patches with mixed primary and secondary forests. Streams and channels intersect the whole Sanctuary. There are small to medium water-bodies in the Sanctuary that provide good nesting sites for birds.

The area is generally rich in grassland birds which also houses one of the critically endangered species of bird ‘Bengal Florican’ besides many other rare birds like Swamprinia, Jerdon’s Babbler etc in addition to other animals like Elephants, Leopards, Hog deer, wild buffaloes etc.

Ering Wildlife Sanctuary was established in 1976, and was initially called the Lali Wildlife Sanctuary (after Lali Reserve Forest, which was notified as a sanctuary). It was later renamed as D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary in 1986 . D. Ering is divided into three ranges – Anchalghat, Sibiamukh and Borguli, and is administered by the Divisional Forest Officer based here at Pasighat.

This sanctuary had lost its glory in the past as hunting and poaching were not restricted that time which had led to killing out of all the Royal Bengal tigers from the sanctuary. However, after the sanctuary is gradually freed from hunting and poaching, Tigers are expected to move into the DEWS from other areas like Poba and Gutin RF and other hill areas.

With the change of command of the sanctuary 4 years ago several extraordinary efforts have been made from the Divisional Forest Officer, Tasang Taga, Range Officer, Orin Perme and other wildlife activists and EDC members to revive the sanctuary.

In this connection more than 20 guns have been seized and several hunters arrested within a couple of years without any leniency and compromise after which hunting and poaching could be restricted inside the sanctuary.