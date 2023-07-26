Arunachal: Conjunctivitis now spreading from children to adults

ITANAGAR- The Conjunctivitis has spread from school children to adults in capital City Itanagar, and to contain it the team of health department are collecting sample from suspected viral conjunctivitis cases. At least three districts of Arunachal Pradesh have been affected by the Conjunctivitis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While the students were mostly affected till a couple of days ago, now the eye infections are spreading from these children to their parents and other family members at home.

Arunachal: orders closure of schools in Itanagar following outbreak of conjunctivitis

Of the 300 cases of conjunctivitis confirmed in Itanagar capital complex since last week, 20% are now adults,” in formed official from health department.

Though the senior health officer did not rule out the possibility of infection being carried from other parts of the state, he said the rain is apparently the common factor behind conjunctivitis.

Arunachal Pradesh has experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall after the monsoon hit the northeast last month.

Health department officials said small children have been most affected by conjunctivitis. According to health experts, people usually recover from such eye infections in about five days and it’s not life threatening.

Similar cases of eye infection have been reported in West Siang and Longding districts bordering Assam. Though health department officials said five to seven days’ closure of elementary schools till Class VIII is enough to break the infection chain.

Arunachal: Schools Closed In Longding Following Outbreak Of Conjunctivitis

In the most-affected Kanubari sub-division, adjacent to Assam, nearly 60 cases are being reported daily. “Many people in rural areas are suffering from eye infection but are still not reporting in hospitals. The actual number of cases will be more,” official said.

Meanwhile, In Itanagar capital complex region under Papum Pare district and Kanubari sub-division in Longding districts bordering Assam, the respective district administration already declared closure of classes upto Class VIII till July 29.