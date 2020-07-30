Arunachal: Congress leader Tachu Hina passes away

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee ( APCC ) president and Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki, deeply saddened and utterly shocked to learn the sudden and untimely demise of veteran Congress leader & Vice-President APCC, Tachu Hina, who breathed his last on 30th July 2020 at around 2.30 am midnight in District Hospital, Daporijo after a sudden stroke. He left behind his wife, 3 (three) daughters and 3 (three) sons.

Lt. Hina was a very simple, kind hearted, hard working, man of discipline & principle and a veteran, loyalist, vibrant & promising leader of Indian National Congress party. As a committed leader, he made selfless contribution for the greater interest of INC party since 1978 in various capacities like General Secretary BCC 24-Daporijo Block (1988-1992), General Secretary DCC, Upper Subansiri District (1992-2000), Secretary APCC (2001-2002), President DCC, Upper Subansiri District (2002-2004), General Secretary APCC (2005-2007 and 2009 to 2017), Chairman Vigilance Cell APCC (2008-2009) and Vice-President APCC from 2017 to till date.

He was Gram Panchayat Member from 1987-1992, Zilla Parishad Vice-President (DVP) of Upper Subansiri District (1992-1996), Care Taker Zilla Parishad Vice-President of Upper Subansiri District (1996-2003), Convenor, Panchayat Parishad (2000-2009), Lok Adalat Member (1993-2003), Member District Consumer Redressal Forum (2007-2009), Chairman of M/s Dapo Large Size Multipurpose Cooperative Societies (1990-2000), besides his association with many other NGOs.

His utmost contribution for the Indian National Congress party in the State and devoted service for the welfare of the people and all round development of his home constituency 24-Daporijo and Upper Subansiri District will always be remembered.

His untimely demise is a great loss for the Congress party in particular and for the people of Upper Subansiri District in general.

In his condolence message Tuki said that ” I on my own behalf and on behalf of Indian National Congress party in the State convey deepest condolences to the bereaved family members & loved ones and pray to Almighty God to give them comfort and strength to bear the irreparable loss cause to them. May his great soul rest in eternal peace.

Condolence message of DCC president

Taring Dui , President DCC, Upper Subansiri dist, In his condolence message said that ” I on behalf of the rank&file of DCC Upper Subansiri District and all frontal wings deeply condoled and pray almighty god to shower enough strength to the family members, friends and relatives of the deceased to endure this unbearable loss.

Condolence message of APP vice president

Rajen Nani, State Vice-President, APCC in his condolence letter to Mrs. Yania Hina (w/o-Tachu Hina) & Family Members, wrote ” It bitterly shocked me to learn that my friend Tachu Hina, Vice president, APCC is no more with us. His early departure to heavenly abode has created a big vacuum in APCC.

I fondly remember his smiling face, gentle voice and simplicity. His dedication and loyalty towards Congress party and fellow friends was beyond doubt of all. He was perfact gentleman and true friend.