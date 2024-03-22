Arunachal: Congress candidate from Palin Chambang AC joins BJP

ITANAGAR- Takam Pario former Minister and congress MLA candidates of 18-Palin Chambang AC, Bem Maching former General Secretary APCC cum Spokespersons along with their fifty one supporters joined BJP in presence of Tarh Tarak, Balo Raja MLA of 18-Palin Chambang AC and others.

Pario expressed his full faith in the leadership of PM Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the state as well as local MLA Balo Raja in the area.

He thanks BJP leadership for giving opportunity to join the BJP party. He said that his joining to the party is to strengthen the hand of CM Pema Khandu and Balo Raja during this ensuing general election 2024.

He also assured his full cooperation and support for all round development in making a Kra-dadi a model District.

Tarh Tarak State Vice-President cum Chairman Party Joining Committee appreciated Takam Pario for his bold decision and said that Pario is the man of practical and development, now his right choice in right place in right time will definitely strengthen the hand of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the state and also see the real face of development in Palin-Chambang AC.

Balo Raja MLA also welcome Pario and his team to the party and hope that their joining will definitely boost up the moral of the karyakartas at the grass root level.

While expressed his happiness on the joining of Pario team with him, assured his full support and cooperation all the time for all round development in the area.