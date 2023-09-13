Arunachal: Congratulations to Dojum Pakam Lobom for her success

ITANAGAR- Miss Dojum Pakam Lobom, the new RFO of 2022 batch, has completed her training and has joined the induction program at PCCF, Itanagar. She is the daughter of Gedo Pakam Lobom, currently stationed in Namsai.

Miss Dojum is sister of retired army man Mr. Domin Pakam Lobom, Miss Dopi Pakam Lobom, SI, posted at Mahila Police Station, Itanagar and lawyer Miss Doyir Pakam Lobom.

People , friends and relatives Congratulating Miss Dojum at social media platform. One user wrote “ congratulating Dojum Pakam Lobom (RFO), 2022 batch, on completing her training. Apart from almighty, main credit should be given to parents for bringing up such a responsible citizen.

Meanwhile, It is indeed a proud moment for her family members, relatives and friends for her success. We wish her all good luck for all other future courses of action, people saying in social media.