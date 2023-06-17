ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Cong govts didn’t develop border areas due to weak foreign policy- JP Nadda

“The best defence for the Congress party is not to develop border areas as it may create more trouble for the government,” he said.

Last Updated: June 17, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Cong govts didn't develop border areas due to weak foreign policy Nadda

NAMSAI-  BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday attacked the Congress, alleging that the governments led by the grand old party did not want to construct roads in the border areas of the country due to its weak foreign policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress during its long rule did not want to upset the neighbouring countries by creating infrastructure in the border areas, Nadda claimed while addressing a public rally of the BJP here in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The best defence for the Congress party is not to develop border areas as it may create more trouble for the government,” he said.

he Narendra Modi government “handled the Ladakh standoff with strong hands and sent a clear signal to China,” he said

Related Articles

The entire world now accepts Modi as a powerful leader because of his “strong foreign policy”.

he rally was organised on the occasion of nine years of completion of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and seven years of the Pema Khandu government in the state.

Tags
Last Updated: June 17, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

C20 India 2023 Summit in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh comes to a formal end with the Valedictory Session

C20 India 2023 Summit in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh comes to a formal end with the Valedictory Session

Arunachal: Boxer Amak Sonam Passes Away

Arunachal: Boxer Amak Sonam Passes Away

Arunachal: A great initiative of river ranching to replenish the fragile aquatic life of Namchucha river

Arunachal: A great initiative of river ranching to replenish the fragile aquatic life of Namchucha river

C20 Summit: Arunachal Pradesh has the capacity to generate 50,000 MW of hydro-electricity- Chowna Mein

C20 Summit: Arunachal Pradesh has the capacity to generate 50,000 MW of hydro-electricity- Chowna Mein

Arunachal: BJP never work for power- Biyuram Wahge

Arunachal: BJP never work for power- Biyuram Wahge

Arunachal: State govt is committed to fostering an environment of ‘Jan Bhagidari ’ and ‘Jan Samvad’, says Pema Khandu

Arunachal: State govt is committed to fostering an environment of ‘Jan Bhagidari ’ and ‘Jan Samvad’, says Pema Khandu

Arunachal: DC Papum Pare holds coordination meeting with Principals and HMs

Arunachal: DC Papum Pare holds coordination meeting with Principals and HMs

Arunachal: Mein pays obeisance to Veer Birsa Munda on his 123rd Death Anniversary at Lekang in Namsai

Arunachal: Mein pays obeisance to Veer Birsa Munda on his 123rd Death Anniversary at Lekang in Namsai

Arunachal: SSB organised blood donation camp in Tawang

Arunachal: SSB organised blood donation camp in Tawang

Arunachal: BJP Arunachal Pradesh held joint Executive Meeting of Morchas

Arunachal: BJP Arunachal Pradesh held joint Executive Meeting of Morchas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button