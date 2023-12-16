Arunachal: Concerted efforts needed to make APPSC a vibrant body, Says Col. Koj Tari

ITANAGAR- The newly inducted Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) member Col. Koj Tari (Retd) said concerted effort by aspirants, parents and APPSC was needed to make it a vibrant body.

Col. Tari was speaking at the Annual Alumni Meet of All Arunachal Sainik Schools Alumni Association (AASSAC) held at Sopo, Doimukh here today.

APPSC paper Leak Case: Suspended APPSC official found dead

While pointing out that the aspirants were sons and daughters of our own soil, Col. Tari said aspirants should not fall easy prey to dubious con men trying to spoil the image of APPSC. We have been appointed to clean up the system and we are on the job already, he said, while urging for cooperation, faith, and trust with the newly appointed APPSC team.

The APPSC member also said AASSAC has the potential to be an organization to be reckoned with in the state with several prominent personalities from diverse backgrounds along with mammoth youth power that can contribute positively in the buildup of the state.

Owner and editor of Arunachal Front newspaper and an alumnus of Sainik School Goalpara, Nani Kajeen said there is no dearth of employment for youth who have the qualities of patience, perseverance, and persistence. During my school days, I wanted to become an Armed force officer and an Engineer during my college days. However, destiny put me to be a journalist and I am contended where I stand today, said Kojeen, while adding ‘innovation’ was the key to be a successful entrepreneur.

Highlighting the achievements and recent activities of AASSAC, president AASSAC and chief engineer HPD Er. Pura Tupe informed AASSAC had been formed in 2010 with three principles in mind. Firstly, to cement the spirit of unity, integrity, and brotherhood ness among the alumni members of Sainik Schools. Secondly, to encourage the alumni members to undertake social welfare activities for benefit of the state and its people, and thirdly, to render moral support to members in distress.

The AASSAC president urged the alumni members to cooperate in making AASSAC more vibrant and stronger like Old Boys Associations of Nagaland and Manipur chapters. We need to emulate the spirit of unity, fraternity and brotherhood ness of other alumni associations and contribute more significantly in development of our state, said AASSAC president.

Col. Koj Tari (Retd.), the first alumni to occupy a constitutional post of APPSC member and Taru Tallo, the first alumni to be inducted as an IAS officer were felicitated for their meritorious achievements.

Arunachal: After the APPSC Fiasco, now the issue of illegal appointment of teachers in Longding

Tallo, senior alumni members Tamang Gyati, Homen Nara and chief engineers T.K Tagin, Hage Pilya and Hage Bida also spoke during the occasion.

AASSAC General Secretary Er. Techi Tajo welcomed the alumni members while AASSAC vice-president Rimmar Taso offered the vote of thanks.

The day-long function was also marked by traditional archery competition and tug-off war between men while ladies played the musical chair followed by ‘bara-khaana’ or high-lunch as called in Sainik Schools.