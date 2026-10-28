Arunachal Completes GLOF Awareness Drive Across Downstream Villages of Nine High-Risk Glacial Lakes in Tawang

TAWANG- Arunachal Pradesh has completed its glacial flood risk awareness programme across downstream villages associated with nine high-risk glacial lakes in Tawang district, with disaster management authorities emphasising evacuation planning, safe shelters and early-warning mechanisms to protect vulnerable communities.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), in collaboration with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Tawang, conducted the second phase of its Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) awareness programme from October 25 to 27, focusing on communities living downstream of Jerjang Tso, identified as one of the high-risk glacial lakes in the district.

The programme also covered downstream communities potentially vulnerable to GLOF events originating from Dongchin Tso, another high-risk glacial lake in Tawang.

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Evacuation planning and early warnings take centre stage

During the programme, Nob Tsering, Joint Director of APSDMA, explained the potential risks associated with a glacial lake outburst and its possible consequences for human lives, property, livelihoods and socioeconomic activities in downstream areas.

He urged villagers to prepare comprehensive evacuation plans, identify safe routes and establish shelters at suitable locations. The programme stressed that shelters should preferably be located at least 100 metres above the downstream level of Jerjang Tso.

Tsering also encouraged communities to coordinate closely with personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Indian Army stationed in the upper reaches of the area to facilitate the timely sharing of warnings and the evacuation of vulnerable residents.

He informed participants that alarm devices would be distributed shortly to strengthen local early-warning and emergency-response mechanisms.

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Villages, security personnel and students participate

The awareness programme for communities downstream of Jerjang Tso involved villagers from Namtseling, Brokethang, Jemithang, Bapkangteng, Gorsam and other vulnerable settlements, along with personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and ITBP.

In the Jang Circle area, the team sensitised residents of RA-III and Marmang villages, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) labourers and students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Jang, about GLOF risks, warning signals and safety measures to follow after receiving an alert.

The participation of local communities and personnel working in vulnerable areas was intended to improve awareness of potential hazards and reinforce preparedness at the local level.

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Village heads asked to prepare mitigation proposals

As part of immediate risk-mitigation efforts, Tsering asked village heads to identify suitable safe locations and evacuation routes for vulnerable communities.

They were also directed to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) in consultation with the concerned Works Department and other relevant technical departments and submit them urgently. The proposals will subsequently be placed before the government for consideration and necessary approval.

The proposed measures indicate a focus on translating risk awareness into practical arrangements for evacuation and safer locations, although the press release does not specify a completion deadline for the proposed infrastructure or mitigation works.

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School disaster management plans emphasised

Dorjee Khandu, Deputy Director of APSDMA, sensitised school authorities and students at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Jang, on preparing and implementing a School Disaster Management Plan (SDMP).

He highlighted the need for systematic evacuation procedures, clearly identified safe routes and designated assembly areas to protect students, teachers and other school personnel during emergencies.

Leki Gombu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Tawang, urged the school authorities to prepare and regularly update the disaster management plan and conduct mock drills at regular intervals. Gendan Tsomu, District Disaster Management Officer, Tawang, also stressed the importance of following official advisories and cooperating with the district administration and emergency-response agencies.

Nine high-risk glacial lakes covered

According to APSDMA, the awareness programme has now covered all downstream villages associated with the nine high-risk glacial lakes in Tawang district identified by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the GLOF Risk Sensitisation Programme.

While the completion of the awareness drive marks an important step in community preparedness, the effectiveness of disaster-risk reduction will also depend on implementing evacuation plans, identifying safe shelters, strengthening warning and communication systems, and ensuring that residents know how to respond when alerts are issued.

The planned distribution of alarm devices and the preparation of village-level mitigation proposals are among the next steps outlined by the authorities.

The programme was led by Nob Tsering, Joint Director, APSDMA, accompanied by Dorjee Khandu, Deputy Director, Damchin Norbu, Assistant Director, APSDMA, and Gendan Tsomu, District Disaster Management Officer, Tawang.