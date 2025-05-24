Arunachal: Compensation Disbursement for Frontier Highway Project

SEPPA— In a landmark development for infrastructure and border connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh, the compensation disbursement process for the Frontier Highway Project (Lada to Sarli stretch) was formally launched in Seppa today.

The event was presided over by Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, as the Chief Guest.

The project, which involves a massive investment of ₹42,000 crores, is part of a strategic initiative to bolster road infrastructure in India’s northeast border regions.

State Minister Mama Natung (Home, PHED, ISBA & DOIA), MLA Hayeng Mangfi (9-Chayangtajo), and MLA Kumar Waii (8-Bameng) were also present at the launch ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam, delivered the opening remarks, outlining the timeline and transparency measures adopted for land acquisition and compensation. He acknowledged the critical cooperation of local communities and stakeholders.

At the event, ten Project Affected Families (PAFs) were handed over compensation cheques by the Union Minister as part of the initial symbolic disbursement. Regular village-wise disbursement will begin on 26 May 2025, allowing all affected families to claim compensation by submitting necessary documentation.

In his keynote speech, Kiren Rijiju emphasized the strategic importance and long-term benefits of the Frontier Highway, particularly for remote and border areas. He urged the local populace to support this transformative project, which promises to enhance connectivity, national security, and regional economic development.

This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and strengthening border infrastructure in the northeast.