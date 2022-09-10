Arunachal: Common People are Confused by Unfounded Allegations on People-Centric Govt: Nyato Dukam

ITANAGAR- The Pema Khandu led govt. is vibrant, stable and participatory in nature to accommodate the will and aspirations of the people of the state but certain sections of the society is labeling baseless and unfounded allegations to confuse the common masses, said Nyato Dukam, Govt. Spokes person while addressing a press Conference at state Civil Secretariat today.

The allegation of having disportionate assets and corrupt charges are baseless as the state Chief Minister Pema Khandu was a flourishing businessman before the joining the politics and he had declared hid assets prior to joining politics and now there is no iota of logic in pointing fingers at him on any contractual works carried out by the firms of his relatives. All progressive people in the state have their firms in their names and in the name of their relatives.

The allegation on SGSY has been quashed in High Court and it now in the Supreme Court and any one can open and take the verdict from the Supreme Court without any hue and cry before the eyes of common masses.

On misuse of fund meant for Local Bodies under 14th Finance Commission, Dukum said that the 500 crores was utilised for seeds purchase, mask and sanitizers, Early Childhood Care, Jal Jivan Mission and other urgent schemes during the Covid period to save people through a cabinet decision only.

The 142 crores under DDUGJY have been caried out nicely and people should go and spot verify the works before labeling such allegations and it is not only for the three districts but soon be launched in 17 other districts too.

The AAC members have been appealed to sit across the table time and again to sort out their grievances they instead of being motivated by the people with political vendetta by certain section of the people.

Replying to volley of questions from the media on stability of the govt and equal distribution of fund for every district, he said that all are getting equal share and question is about implementations, Some district are utilising the big amount in a big way but some are utilising the big amount in a small way, may be due to topography and difficult terrain. The distribution is equal and govt is quite stable with all BJP MLAs with the Pema khandu govt.