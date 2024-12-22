Arunachal committed to support GST reforms for economic growth: Chowna Mein

JAISALMER– Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein stated that the Arunachal Pradesh government is committed to support GST reforms for fostering economic growth and ease of compliance for all stakeholders in the state.

Speaking at the 55th GST Council meeting at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Saturday, Mein, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said that the state government remained dedicated to support reforms for simplifying GST, an official communique said here on Sunday.

The meeting, chaired by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, was attended by key dignitaries, including Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

During the meeting, Deputy CM Mein reiterated Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to supporting GST reforms for fostering economic growth and ease of compliance for all stakeholders. Meeting covered a wide range of topics aimed at streamlining the GST framework and ensuring it is more inclusive and effective.

Deputy CM Mein was accompanied by Commissioner (Finance, Tax & Excise), Y W Ringu and Lobsang Tsering, Commissioner (Tax & Excise and Narcotics).

The discussion centered around key areas aimed at enhancing the GST framework to drive economic growth and improve taxpayer support. Proposed amendments to strengthen the legal structure of GST were highlighted, alongside efforts to simplify GST rate structures for goods and services, making compliance easier and fostering economic activities.

Enhancing the grievance redressal mechanism was also emphasized to provide better support to taxpayers. The agenda included expanding exemptions in critical sectors such as health & life insurance and research carried out for wider public good, advancing procedural rules for GST Appellate Tribunals (GSTAT) to streamline dispute resolution, and ensuring timely and fair settlements of IGST revenues to states for greater fiscal stability.

Deputy CM Mein also expressed support for the recommendations and updates presented, including the minutes of the previous GST Council Meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Mein stated, “Arunachal Pradesh remains dedicated to supporting reforms that simplify the GST framework, ensure fairness, and cater to the unique needs of our State. These efforts align with our vision to promote ease of doing business and accelerate development.”

The 55th GST Council Meeting served as a platform for Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Finance Ministers, and senior officials from across India to deliberate on critical updates to the GST regime. The proposed reforms are expected to bolster the ease of compliance and foster sustained economic growth for the nation.