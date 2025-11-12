Arunachal: Commissioner (Finance) Reviews Banking Progress in Changlang

CHANGLANG- A Special District Level Bankers’ Committee (DLBC) and District Consultative Committee (DCC) meeting was held at the DC Conference Hall, Changlang, chaired by Mrs Y.W. Ringu, Commissioner (Finance), Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting, attended by representatives from NABARD, SBI, various banks, and departmental officers, focused on reviewing key banking indicators and the implementation of government credit-linked schemes across Changlang district.

Commissioner Ringu assessed parameters such as the Credit-Deposit (CD) Ratio, Priority Sector Advances, and SHG-Bank linkage performance. The implementation of central and state flagship programmes — PM SVANidhi, PMFME, DDUSY, ANBY, ANKY, ANPY, and AMPPY — was also discussed in detail.

She directed bank managers to expedite loan sanctions under Atma Nirbhar schemes, emphasizing their importance in promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship in rural Arunachal. Coordination between banks and line departments, she noted, was essential to achieving targets within the given timelines.

Ringu further advised officials to maintain transparency, guide rural customers regarding unclaimed deposits, and ensure full Aadhaar linkage of bank accounts. Highlighting the three pillars of inclusion — Awareness, Accessibility, and Action, she said these must underpin all financial outreach activities.

Encouraging officials to perform their duties with integrity and empathy, the Commissioner appreciated the collective efforts made toward rural economic upliftment. The session concluded with her call to continue collaborative efforts to expand banking access to the most remote corners of the district.