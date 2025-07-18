Arunachal: Commanding Officer 1 AP Bn NCC Addresses Cadets at CATC-69 Camp in RGU

DOIMUKH— The 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), under NCC Group HQ Tezpur, is currently conducting the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-69) from 16 July to 25 July 2025 at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Doimukh.

The camp was formally inaugurated by Camp Commandant Col Samudra Vijay Sarma, who welcomed the participating cadets and urged them to make the most of the camp’s offerings. He emphasized that the objective of CATC-69 is to instil discipline, nationalism, and camaraderie among the cadets.

Also Read- Arunachal Cabinet Approves Key Reforms in Education, Security, Child Protection, and Civil Aviation

A total of 334 cadets, including participants from remote districts of central and western Arunachal Pradesh, are attending the camp. They are being trained by 01 Care Taker Officer, 05 Associate NCC Officers, 14 Army instructors, and 09 civil staff.

Despite facing hot and humid weather conditions, the cadets are displaying high morale, enthusiasm, and resilience, actively participating in a rigorous schedule that includes, Physical training, Drill and yoga, Battle craft and field training, Firing practice, Sports and team-building exercises.

Also Read- Tawang Gears Up for International Marathon 2025

In his address, Col Samudra Vijay Sarma encouraged cadets to maintain high standards of discipline, conduct, and teamwork. He also emphasized the importance of verbal communication, urging cadets to practice public speaking and leadership skills during their free time.

As part of a comprehensive and multidimensional training curriculum, the camp will also feature, Guest lectures from ITBP officers, A cyber security awareness session by Arunachal Pradesh Police Cyber Cell, A disaster management demonstration by the NDRF team, and Various competitions such as debate, lecturette, and essay writing.

Also Read- Assam Rifles Seizes Large Cache of Arms and Ammunition in Changlang

In closing, Col Sarma expressed gratitude to RGU Registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam and Dr. A. Yuvraj, acknowledging their support in making the university campus and its facilities available for hosting the camp.

The CATC-69 continues to serve as a vital platform for young cadets to grow into confident, disciplined, and nationally conscious citizens.