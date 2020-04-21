Arunachal CM urges Mahila Morcha to Spread word on Social Distancing, and use of Mask

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his interaction with the Mahila Morcha members urged them to spread words on Social distancing, on mandatory use of face mask outside the homes.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today held a video conferencing with the members and district presidents of Arunachal BJP Mahila Morcha with regard to fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The video conferencing was also attended by State President, BJP Mahila Morcha Higio Aruni.

This is the third video conferencing of Chief Minister with the party members on coronavirus within this month.

Chief Minister in his interaction with the Mahila Morcha members urged them to spread words on Social distancing, on mandatory use of face mask outside the homes, and on maintaining all safety guidelines.

Chief Minister also urged the party members to spread word to people on being cautious and to maintain safety measures if any day lockdown is lifted. He said once the lockdown is lifted, people stranded outside the state will start to rush in and that is when strict measures are to be in place to stop spread of virus.

Chief Minister informed that due to risk of virus entering Arunachal through a potential carrier coming from outside the state, eleven check gates along the Assam-Arunachal border has been made operational while rest has been closed.

The frontline workers on duty in these check gates are being provided with all safety kits and equipment. Chief Minister also said state will have no shortage of PPE kits and order will be placed for more number of kits so that it is made available in plenty.

He said Arunachal will have two COVID19 hospitals – in Itanagar (western zone) and Pasighat (western zone). In Pasighat, an Ayurveda institute has been identified as COVID19 hospital. For Itanagar, a suitable place will be identified as COVID19 hospital somewhere in an isolated area. This is to let TRIHMS attend to normal patient.