Arunachal CM reviewes COVID-19 situation of state

ITANAGAR- Concerned over the spread of Omicron variant in various part of the country in an alarming rate, Chief Minister Pema Khandu reviewed the COVID-19 pandemic situation of Arunachal Pradesh today with the health officials. Need for strict health surveillance and response preparedness was discussed in detail during the review meeting.

Also Read- Activate War Rooms, Night Curfews, Centre Tells States

The Chief Minister instructed the department of health and family welfare and all other government departments to continue to be alert, attentive and responsive to all the challenges coming forth. He urged upon the people to maintain COVID appropriate behaviour and get themselves vaccinated at the earliest if not covered so far.

Also Read- Data says Most Northeast Districts Fail to Jab 50%

While thanking everyone for their wholehearted cooperation till date in controlling the dreaded virus, Khandu said “I urge people to steadfastly maintain Covid appropriate behaviour. Stay masked, avoid crowds, prefer open spaces, maintain hand and respiratory hygiene and get vaccinated”.

Also Read- Covid 19 African Variant : first image of Omicron released

“Arunachal Pradesh is doing well so far. We recorded the number of active cases as on today – 18 with only two patients hospitalised. No Covid death has been recorded since October 8, 2021”, Khandu added. He however cautioned his fellow citizens to stay safe and protected amidst the festivity and cheers of Christmas and New Year.

The Health and Family Welfare department in their presentation briefed the CM on the preparedness for Omicron Variant of COVID -19 pandemic. The report said that the state presently has 1000 oxygen bed available in addition to 60 ICU beds for critical patients. Another 94 ICU beds would be added in the coming year while 150 PICU beds will be made available in 2022. 46 PSA plants have been installed in state covering all district hospitals, the report added.

Principal Secretary Health, Secretary Health, State Epidemologist with other health officials were present in the meeting.