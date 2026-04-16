Arunachal CM Praises Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

ITANAGAR— Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday described the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as a “historic reform” that has the potential to significantly reshape India’s political and governance landscape.

Addressing a programme themed “Celebrating Strength, Equality and Leadership,” Khandu said the legislation, passed in 2023 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provides for 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies. He noted that the demand for women’s reservation had remained pending since 1996 and was realised after decades of political deliberation and consensus.

The Chief Minister informed that an upcoming special session of Parliament scheduled from April 16 to 18 will focus on finalising rules and implementation modalities, with the aim of rolling out the reservation framework by the 2029 general elections.

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Highlighting the broader context, Khandu pointed out that women’s participation in policymaking is a key indicator of development. He observed that while developed countries often record 40–50% representation of women in governance, India currently has around 13.6% representation in the Lok Sabha and about 9% in State Assemblies. In Arunachal Pradesh, the number of women legislators stands at four, indicating scope for improvement.

The Chief Minister urged women to go beyond the proposed 33% reservation and actively pursue leadership roles in politics and governance. He also outlined several government initiatives aimed at women’s empowerment, including the Dulari Kanya Scheme, HPV vaccination drive, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, and the PM Poshan Scheme, which have collectively benefited tens of thousands of women and children in the state.

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Khandu highlighted the growing role of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), noting that more than 1.5 lakh women have been engaged in such groups since 2016. He said the government is now focusing on strengthening cooperative movements to promote women-led enterprises, particularly under MSME initiatives.

Emphasising grassroots development, he stated that empowering households—led largely by women—is critical for socio-economic transformation. He encouraged women entrepreneurs to register under government schemes to access financial support, training, and market opportunities.

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The Chief Minister also acknowledged the achievements of prominent women from Arunachal Pradesh across sectors such as literature, defence, administration, sports, and social work. Among those mentioned were noted author Mamang Dai, Indian Army officer Ponung Doming, entrepreneur Tage Rita Takhe, IPS officer Tenzin Yanki, mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa, traditional medicine practitioner Yanu Jamoh Lego, and academic Jamuna Bini.

He further praised women athletes for contributing to Arunachal Pradesh’s improved performance in national sporting events.

Calling for electoral reforms, Khandu urged political parties to field capable women candidates rather than “proxy” representatives, stressing the need for genuine leadership opportunities. He also expressed optimism that the state could eventually see a woman Chief Minister.

Describing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as a “game-changer,” Khandu appealed to women to actively engage in public discourse, break barriers, and assume leadership roles in governance and development.