ADVERTISMENT
National

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, his cabinet visit Ram mandir at Ayodhya

Last Updated: February 6, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, his cabinet visit Ram mandir at Ayodhya

AYODHYA-  Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with his Cabinet visited Ayodhya on February 06. They offered prayers at the newly inaugurated Ram Temple. Earlier, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet received a warm welcome upon their arrival at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Khandu, who received a warm welcome at Maharshi Valmiki airport, told reporters that 70 people, including his cabinet colleagues, legislatures and officers have reached here to pay obeisance at the Ram temple.

Watch the Complete history of Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid

Related Articles

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

”We are very excited and will be paying obeisance at the temple. I came here two years ago also when the temple construction was going on. This is a matter of pride that after many complications, the temple has been constructed here after over 500 years,” Khandu said.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

 

”The new temple is ready now and this is a good indication for the country. Ram Rajya has arrived,” he added.

When asked whether the Arunachal Pradesh government will construct its building here, Khandu said, ”We have written to Yogi ji (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) and will have our structure here.” When asked about more details, he said that it has not been finalised yet.

Tags
Last Updated: February 6, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Rs 200 crore recovered in I-T raids at premises linked to Congress MP

Rs 200 crore recovered in I-T raids at premises linked to Congress MP

Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha over cash-for-query case

Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha over cash-for-query case

Election Results: BJP wins Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, Congress wins Telangana

Election Results: BJP wins Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, Congress wins Telangana

NABARD supported GI products from Arunachal Pradesh find place in India International Trade Fair

NABARD supported GI products from Arunachal Pradesh find place in India International Trade Fair

Chowna Mein highlights Initiatives to enhance Arunachal Pradesh’s Energy Sector

Chowna Mein highlights Initiatives to enhance Arunachal Pradesh’s Energy Sector

Chowna Mein highlights Arunachal Pradesh's Progress in the Power Sector at National Conference, Delhi

Chowna Mein highlights Arunachal Pradesh’s Progress in the Power Sector at National Conference, Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal proposes to bring confidence motion in Delhi Assembly to prove 'no AAP MLA has broken away'

Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ED on Nov 2 for questioning in excise policy case

Modi govt will not come in Power; Satyapal Malik said in an interview to Rahul Gandhi

Modi govt will not come in Power; Satyapal Malik said in an interview to Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits LAC, Celebrates Dussehra with troops

Arunachal: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits LAC, Celebrates Dussehra with troops

Arunachal Governor calls on the Prime Minister

Arunachal Governor calls on the Prime Minister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button