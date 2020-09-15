Arunachal CM Pema Khandu tests positive for COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 15, he confirmed via a tweet. Khandu further urged everyone who has recently come in contact with him to get tested for the virus.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu wrote “I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self-isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP,” Khandu wrote in a tweet informing about his COVID-19 positive status.



Itanagar

I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP. — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 15, 2020