Arunachal CM Pema Khandu tests positive for COVID-19
Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 15, he confirmed via a tweet. Khandu further urged everyone who has recently come in contact with him to get tested for the virus.
Taking to Twitter, Khandu wrote “I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self-isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP,” Khandu wrote in a tweet informing about his COVID-19 positive status.
I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19.
I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP.
— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 15, 2020