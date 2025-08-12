ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu, Speaker Tesam Pongte Meet Governor KT Parnaik to Discuss Assembly Golden Jubilee and Development Priorities

Governor Parnaik praised CM Khandu for his people-centric governance and proactive policy implementation, ensuring that benefits reach even the remotest villages.

ITANAGAR-  Chief Minister Pema Khandu and State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte called on Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar to brief him on the ongoing Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The Governor was updated on a series of commemorative events leading up to the grand finale on August 18, 2025, when a special Assembly session will mark this historic milestone in the State’s democratic journey.

Apart from the jubilee agenda, the leaders discussed key developmental priorities and welfare initiatives designed to improve lives across the State.

Governor Parnaik praised CM Khandu for his people-centric governance and proactive policy implementation, ensuring that benefits reach even the remotest villages. He also lauded the State’s recent infrastructural progress, noting its role in sustainable growth and improved quality of life.

The Governor commended Speaker Pongte for initiatives under the jubilee programme aimed at engaging youth and fostering awareness of democratic values, legislative history, and the significance of political institutions in Arunachal Pradesh. He expressed confidence that such efforts will instill pride, responsibility, and civic consciousness in the younger generation.

