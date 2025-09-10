Itanagar

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Sanctions ₹5 Crore Flood Relief for Himachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh extends solidarity through Chief Minister’s Relief Fund contribution

Last Updated: 10/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Sanctions ₹5 Crore Flood Relief for Himachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- In a gesture of solidarity and support, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has sanctioned an amount of Rupees Five Crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for providing assistance to the people affected by the recent floods in Himachal Pradesh.

The sanctioned amount will be contributed to the Himachal Pradesh Aapda Raahat Kosh–2025, set up by the Government of Himachal Pradesh to mobilize resources and extend large-scale relief to those affected by the devastating natural calamity.

Chief Minister Khandu expressed deep concern over the loss and hardship caused by the floods and reiterated Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to stand with fellow citizens in times of crisis.

“Natural disasters do not recognize boundaries. At such moments, it is our duty as Indians to extend a helping hand to our brothers and sisters in distress. This contribution is a humble step from the people of Arunachal Pradesh towards easing the suffering of those affected in Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

The Government of Himachal Pradesh has initiated a campaign to generate resources through the Aapda Raahat Kosh–2025 to provide timely assistance, rehabilitation, and relief to flood victims. The contribution from Arunachal Pradesh will bolster this collective effort to support the affected families and communities.

