Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Meets Governor KT Parnaik, Discusses ‘Rising Northeast’ as Milestone in Regional Growth

ITANAGAR- In a significant convergence of vision and purpose, Chief Minister Pema Khandu met with the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar today to deliberate on the outcomes and future roadmap of the recently held ‘Rising Northeast’ initiative.

Describing the event as a turning point in the developmental journey of the North East, the Governor praised the Ministry of DoNER for curating a platform that showcased the region’s potential across manufacturing, services, and entrepreneurship.

He commended the State Government’s strategic engagement during the event and applauded the signing of multiple MoUs aimed at investment and industrial growth in Arunachal Pradesh.

Lt. Gen. Parnaik emphasized that youth empowerment, skill development, and entrepreneurship must be central to the state’s developmental blueprint. “We must create not just job seekers, but job creators,” he said, urging a long-term focus on innovation-driven growth and grassroots transformation.

The Governor encouraged the state leadership to explore further avenues for business expansion and foster enduring partnerships that translate policy vision into real-world progress. He expressed confidence in Arunachal’s ability to position itself as a vital contributor to India’s economic narrative.

Sharing feedback from the ‘Rising Northeast’ platform, CM Khandu highlighted the positive response from industry stakeholders and spoke of tangible outcomes already underway, thanks to proactive engagement with the private sector. He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to leveraging such initiatives to drive inclusive and sustainable development.

This meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment between the constitutional head and executive head of the state to realize Arunachal’s full economic and social potential.