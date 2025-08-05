Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Launches ‘Water Bill’ App for Easy Online Payments in Itanagar Capital Region

ITANAGAR- In a major step toward digital governance and citizen convenience, Chief Minister Pema Khandu today launched the ‘Water Bill’ app developed by the Public Health Engineering & Water Sanitation (PHE&WS) Department. The app will allow residents of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) to pay their water bills online—removing the need for physical visits to government offices.

Describing the initiative as “bringing essential public services closer to the people,” the Chief Minister praised the department’s move toward digital inclusion.

“For the people in ICR, paying a water bill will no longer mean taking half a day off work or standing in a long queue. Now, it’s just a few taps on a phone, a few clicks on a screen,” he remarked.\

He further urged the department to scale up the initiative across all districts, stating that such services should be part of a larger digital vision for Arunachal Pradesh.

“This has to be part of a larger vision to bring digital systems for water connections, billing, and grievance redressal to every District HQ,” he said.

Khandu emphasized that digital payments enhance transparency, prevent revenue leakages, and make processes more citizen-friendly.

“Digital revenue collection is transparent, happens in real time and there is no leakage. But the best part is accessibility and ease of payment by the consumers.”

Apart from the app launch, the Chief Minister also reviewed the department’s ongoing projects, upcoming initiatives, and internal issues. He assured full state support in terms of funding and human resources.

He particularly advised recruiting trained ITI pass-outs, even for contingency and MTS posts.

“Take in youths who have passed out from our ITIs. They are technically capable. This will encourage technical education and ensure skilled manpower in departments,” he said.

The event was attended by PHE&WS Minister Mama Natung, Advisor Pani Taram, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, and several senior officials from the department.