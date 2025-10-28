Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Inaugurates IOCL LPG Bottling Plant in Naharlagun

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inaugurated the newly commissioned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) LPG Bottling Plant at Papu Nallah (Jullang Road), Naharlagun, marking a significant milestone in Arunachal Pradesh’s journey towards energy self-sufficiency and industrial advancement.

In his address, the Chief Minister congratulated IOCL and its project partner M/s B.A. Enterprises for their dedication and efficiency in completing this state-of-the-art facility in record time.

Spread over 46,000 square meters, the plant is equipped with three modern LPG storage bullets with a total capacity of 87 metric tonnes, and can refill 3,000 LPG cylinders per day in a single shift. The facility is expected to greatly enhance the State’s gas supply network, ensuring uninterrupted access to clean cooking fuel for thousands of households.

Khandu noted that since the shutdown of the bottling plant at Kimin, LPG agencies in Arunachal Pradesh had been dependent on supply from Assam, often facing logistical delays. “The commissioning of this plant will bring immense relief to around 95 gas agencies operating across the State,” he said.

Describing the project as a symbol of “Atma Nirbhar Arunachal in action,” the Chief Minister emphasized its potential to generate employment, boost local entrepreneurship, and strengthen the region’s industrial base.

Paying tribute to Late Bamang Raman, founder of M/s B.A. Enterprises, Khandu said, “This project is not just infrastructure—it is the realization of a visionary dream.”

He commended Mrs Bamang Amer, wife of late Raman and Managing Director of the firm, for her extraordinary resilience and leadership in successfully completing the project after her husband’s demise earlier this year. The Chief Minister lauded her and her children as role models for Arunachal’s youth, symbolizing determination, integrity, and the spirit of self-reliance.

“This plant represents our government’s commitment to enhancing the ease of living for every citizen,” Khandu said, highlighting that steady and reliable LPG access aligns with the Government of India’s clean energy vision.

Reaffirming his support for local entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister urged the youth to draw inspiration from Mrs. Amer’s entrepreneurial journey, adding,

“Our government will continue to handhold young innovators to turn their dreams into reality and become the architects of a Viksit Arunachal.”

The commissioning of the IOCL LPG Bottling Plant thus marks a historic leap toward energy security, industrial empowerment, and self-reliant growth in Arunachal Pradesh.