Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu, CS Manish Gupta Hold High-Level Review with DGBR on BRO Projects in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, held a high-level meeting today with Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, Director General of Border Roads Organisation (DGBR), to assess the progress of critical infrastructure projects undertaken by BRO across the state.

The DGBR briefed the state leadership on ongoing and upcoming BRO projects, especially in remote and border areas of strategic importance. He highlighted the dual role of BRO—advancing national security through improved operational mobility for defence forces and supporting socio-economic growth by connecting underdeveloped regions.

Key topics of discussion included:

Frontier Highway development

All-weather border connectivity

Strategic road and bridge projects

Support infrastructure for both civilian and defence use

Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded BRO’s dedication, noting, “BRO’s tireless work is strengthening both our state’s development and the nation’s security. The State Government assures all necessary support to ensure timely delivery of these strategic projects.”

Later in the day, DGBR Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan visited Ziro to inspect ongoing work on the Frontier Highway Project, a landmark initiative that promises, Enhanced troop movement and logistics near the international border, All-weather access to isolated villages and Boosted tourism and regional economic development

Reiterating BRO’s motto, “Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam” (Everything is achievable through hard work), the DGBR thanked the people and administration of Arunachal Pradesh for their constant cooperation.

“This partnership between BRO, the state, and its people is vital to the successful execution of these transformative infrastructure projects,” he concluded.