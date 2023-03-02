Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu calls on the Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, (Retd) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

In his first official meeting with the Chief Minister after assuming the office of the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor discussed various vital issues encompassing major sectors of the State.

Also Read- Parents against Null & void convenes meeting at Pasighat

Both the dignitaries shared ideas and opinions on array of issues concerning the state. The Governor shared his observation and expectations regarding the developmental works in the state and reposed his faith that the government will work to rise to the aspirations of the people.

The Governor, who had called on the President of India, Vice President of India, Prime Minister and Union Home Minister at the National Capital, New Delhi recently also shared his interactions with the dignitaries with the Chief Minister.

Also Read- GWS takes out candle light march to pay homage to Tumi Gangkak

Earlier, the Chief Minister briefed the Governor on state affairs, policies, programmes and initiatives of the state government, besides various ongoing developmental projects in different parts of the State. He also briefed on the proposed schemes and programmes in the ensuing budget to be placed in the budget session in the Assembly beginning March 6 next.

During the meeting Chief Minister Khandu, accompanied by the Amazing Namaste Foundation Chairman & Management Consultant, Director, Eurasia Special Technologies Ltd and Member, Board of Governors, IIM Shillong, Atul Chandrakant Kulkarni handed over the Guinness World Records Certificate to the Governor. The Guinness World Records was achieved for forming the largest helmet sentence, where a total of 2,350 helmets were used to form the sentence ‘Jai Hind’ at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high-altitude stadium at Tawang on 20 November, 2022.

The Certificate reads, “The largest helmet sentence is 2,350 and was achieved by the State Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Amazing Namaste Foundation (Both India) in Tawang, India on 20 November, 2022”.