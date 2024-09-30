Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Attends Review Meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Advisor to Minister for Planning Mrs Tsering Lhamu, participated in a review meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman.

On this occasion, Union Finance Minister Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated five infrastructure projects under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

These projects include, Pasighat-Ledum-Tene Road, Flood Protection Work at Upper Deobil, General Hospital at Khonsa, Cluster MIPs at Gensi and District Hospital at Changlang.

During his address, Chief Minister Khandu expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support extended by the Central Government.

Chief Minister Khandu emphasized the unprecedented focus on the Northeast region in the Union Budgets since 2014, stating that prior to this, the Northeast was rarely mentioned.

“Every budget now reflects the importance of the Northeast. A budget without the Northeast in focus is incomplete,” he remarked.

Khandu acknowledged the unique challenges faced by the state in terms of infrastructure development but lauded the remarkable progress made under the Central Government’s support. He noted that state revenue has grown.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s vast hydropower potential, the Chief Minister stated, “Arunachal will significantly contribute to the national economy through hydropower.” He appreciated the Central Government’s support in ensuring state equity in hydropower projects.

Khandu emphasized the need for upgrading outdated infrastructure across Arunachal Pradesh. He pointed out that many existing structures were of SPT type and called for rapid development and conversion to Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) structures.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to improve the state’s low Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio and requested continued support from the Union Finance Minister in expanding banking services.

He appreciated the establishment of SBI Regional Business Office (RBO) in the state and urged for similar facilities in western Arunachal. He also highlighted the difficulties in availing infrastructure loans due to external interventions.

In her address, Union Finance Minister Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman reaffirmed the Central Government’s commitment to the development of Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast region, pledging continued financial and administrative support for future projects.