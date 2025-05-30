Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Assures Public Consent for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

ITANAGAR – Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu addressed growing concerns over the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) today, emphasizing that the project will only move forward with the approval of local residents.

Addressing the media, Khandu assured residents that a public hearing will be held once the PFR is complete, and the government will prioritize local sentiments before proceeding.

He urged communities to engage in open dialogue to address concerns and dispel misinformation about the project, which he described as having hydropower generation as a secondary benefit to flood control.

CM Khandu underscored the dual objectives of the project — boosting water and energy security while strengthening India’s defence preparedness.

Speaking in response to recent protests, particularly following a disrupted public meeting on May 27 regarding the project’s pre-feasibility report (PFR), Khandu clarified that the PFR involves non-invasive studies to assess geological viability and does not involve land acquisition or displacement.

The SUMP, estimated at ₹1.13 lakh crore with a capacity of 11,000 MW, is designed to regulate the Siang River’s flow, primarily to counter potential water disruptions caused by China’s massive hydropower dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, upstream of the Siang.

The statement comes amid tensions, with groups like the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) opposing the project over fears of displacement and environmental impact. Khandu’s remarks aim to balance strategic imperatives with community concerns, setting the stage for further consultations.