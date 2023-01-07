ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: CM Pema Khand calls on the Governor B D Mishra

No meritorious candidate must lose any opportunity due to the paper leakage case: Governor

January 7, 2023
Arunachal: CM Pema Khand calls on the Governor B D Mishra

ITANAGAR-   The State Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 7th January 2023. In their first meeting in the New Year, they exchanged greetings and discussed about new policies and programmes of development in the year ahead.

The Governor commended the Chief Minister for earnestly pursuing the Namsai Declaration to remove the bottlenecks in two States boundary issues and bring peace and tranquility between the age-old neighbouring States of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

The Governor shared his concern about the early start of the State Public Service Commission with the Chief Minister. He said that no meritorious candidate must lose any opportunity due to the paper leakage case.

The Governor emphasized on implementation of developmental projects and programmes within the given time frame. While discussing on State University, road communications and law and order, they also discussed about the international border and security measures to mitigate the challenges on the Line of Actual Control.

Tags
January 7, 2023
