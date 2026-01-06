Arunachal: CM Orders Removal of Unauthorised Religious Structures

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday announced that he has directed district administrations to identify and demolish all unauthorised religious structures in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), amid growing concerns over illegal immigration and land use.

Speaking to reporters, Khandu said he had instructed deputy commissioners to take action against all illegal constructions in the state capital, irrespective of religious affiliation. “I have instructed the deputy commissioners to identify and demolish all unauthorised religious structures in the state capital,” he said, adding that the process would be carried out strictly in accordance with legal procedures.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh remains protected under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, enforced through the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873. The regulation restricts the entry of non-residents into the state to safeguard the land, culture and rights of indigenous communities.

Also Read- Papum Pare DC Vishakha Yadav Transferred to Delhi

Khandu also announced that the state government plans to introduce a fully digitised ILP system in the near future. He said additional measures would include stricter monitoring of migrant labour, with employers being required to register and verify workers from outside the state.

The directive follows sustained protests and agitations by several youth organisations, including the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO), the Indigenous Youth Force of Arunachal (IYFA) and the All Naharlagun Youth Organisation (ANYO). These groups have alleged that illegal immigrants have erected unauthorised religious structures, including mosques and makeshift prayer sites, in parts of the capital region.

Also Read- Mechuka Hosts Silver Jubilee of Si-Donyi Festival

In December 2025, these organisations enforced a 12-hour bandh across Itanagar, disrupting normal life and pressing demands for the demolition of unauthorised structures and the identification and deportation of alleged undocumented migrants.

The Chief Minister assured that the government remains committed to enforcing ILP norms and strengthening border and internal regulatory mechanisms while protecting the interests of indigenous communities. Officials have stated that any demolition will proceed only after proper identification, verification and adherence to due process.

The development highlights ongoing tensions in Arunachal Pradesh over demographic changes, land use and migration, with indigenous groups expressing concerns about cultural erosion. No specific timeline has been announced for the demolition drive, and authorities have appealed for calm as the process moves forward.