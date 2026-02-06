Arunachal CM Lays Foundation of Lower Siang HQ at Siji

SIJI- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday laid the foundation stone of the permanent headquarters of Lower Siang district at Siji, describing the occasion as a historic milestone after more than a decade marked by administrative delays and developmental challenges.

Addressing a large public gathering attended by ministers, MLAs, senior officers, panchayat leaders and community representatives, the Chief Minister recalled that Lower Siang district was created in 2013 but could not progress as envisaged due to prolonged disputes over district boundaries, finalisation of the headquarters location and delays in infrastructure development.

“From 2013 till today, nearly 13 years have passed. Unfortunately, Lower Siang faced more problems than development during this period. Today’s programme marks a turning point,” Khandu said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the role of the local area committee and elected representatives for documenting the historical background and chronology of the headquarters issue, noting that the people were best placed to understand the journey and challenges faced by the district. He also expressed gratitude to local landowners who voluntarily donated agricultural land for the headquarters, calling it a significant contribution to the district’s future.

Highlighting development disparities, Khandu pointed out that several districts created after Lower Siang had progressed faster, with functional headquarters and administrative infrastructure already in place. He urged the people to move beyond internal differences and work collectively for the district’s development.

Referring to the headquarters issue, the Chief Minister reiterated that the decision to establish Siji as the permanent headquarters had been finalised through constitutional and legislative processes in 2022. He emphasised that the focus must now shift to coordination and implementation rather than revisiting settled decisions.

Road connectivity, particularly the proposed Siji–Koyu road via Sikirima under the Nari-Koyu Assembly segment, remains a top priority, Khandu said, adding that alignment and DPR exercises had already been completed and the project would be taken up on priority. He also stressed strict adherence to the approved master plan for Siji, cautioning against unplanned construction.

On grassroots governance, Khandu underscored the role of Panchayati Raj institutions, urging newly elected representatives to actively engage with government policies and schemes. He reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening local self-governance without political interference and highlighted recent training programmes for panchayat members.

The Chief Minister also referred to provisions in the recent Union Budget focusing on rural employment, infrastructure, livelihoods, women empowerment and youth development, urging effective implementation at the village level. Reaffirming the State Government’s commitment, he said Lower Siang would receive its due share of development as Arunachal Pradesh witnesses large-scale infrastructure expansion across regions.

Addressing concerns related to Sikirima, a proposed headquarters by a section of people, Khandu said he would visit the area and consider major infrastructure projects for its development. He added that completion of the Siji–Koyu road would resolve communication challenges and assured that the Arunachal–Assam interstate boundary issue, particularly concerning the Ramle Banggo area, would be taken up on priority.

The establishment of Siji as the district headquarters follows a long consultative process under the Arunachal Pradesh (Re-organisation of Districts) Act, 2013. Multiple committees, including High Power Committees, Committees of Legislators and a Group of Ministers, examined representations before the State Cabinet approved Siji as the permanent headquarters on February 23, 2022. The decision was later endorsed by the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly through a statutory amendment.

The headquarters site spans over 322 hectares of land voluntarily donated by local landowners and offers adequate plain terrain, assured water sources and proximity to the Likabali–Aalo National Highway. Officials said all statutory environmental procedures have been followed, including forest diversion approvals and compensatory afforestation.

During the programme, foundation stones were laid for nine projects and seven completed projects were inaugurated, involving investments of several crores of rupees. These included residential quarters for fire and emergency staff, an indoor badminton stadium, police infrastructure, water supply projects and a One Stop Centre. Foundation stones were also laid for a mini secretariat, an RCC bridge over the Siji River, roads, schools, staff accommodation, a fire station and police facilities.