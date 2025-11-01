Arunachal: CM Khandu Orders Probe in ₹130 Cr Frontier Highway Scam

ITANAGAR- In a firm stance against corruption, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has vowed strict action in connection with an alleged ₹130 crore land compensation scam linked to the Arunachal Frontier Highway (AFH) project.

During a press briefing on Friday, Khandu announced the formation of a high-level probe team, stating unequivocally that “corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

The allegations concern irregularities in land compensation for the Lada–Sarli stretch of the Frontier Highway in East Kameng district — a crucial link in India’s border infrastructure network.

Social activist Sol Dodum had earlier alleged massive fraud, claiming that compensation meant for local landowners had been siphoned off through inflated valuations and fake claims. In some cases, he said, beneficiaries entitled to ₹2.30 crore were given only ₹30 lakh.

The revelations have triggered widespread public outrage. Seventy-eight Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) from East Kameng district have demanded the immediate suspension of key district officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and the District Land Resources and Settlement Officer (DLRSO).

Civil society groups like the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization (EKSWCO) and the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) have echoed these demands, calling for transparency and a vigilance-led investigation to restore public trust.

Responding to the mounting pressure, Khandu confirmed that preliminary suspension orders would be issued soon. “I had directed immediate suspension of those involved. Anyone found complicit will face the full force of the law,” he said.

A reassessment team had visited East Kameng earlier this month to verify compensation claims. The new high-level probe committee — comprising senior officials from the vigilance, finance, and public works departments — will now lead a detailed inquiry, expected to submit its report within weeks.

The ₹1,748 km Arunachal Frontier Highway, running across 12 districts, is a strategic infrastructure project under the Bharatiya Sadak Parishad initiative, intended to improve connectivity along the India-China border. Experts warn that corruption and financial mismanagement could delay its completion and undermine the state’s credibility in implementing critical border projects.

Civil groups have welcomed the chief minister’s decisive response but remain cautious. “This is a step in the right direction, but we’ll judge the government by results, not promises,” an EKSWCO spokesperson told local media.

As the probe gains momentum, affected families in East Kameng continue to demand fair compensation and justice. The state government has assured interim relief and reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy toward corruption — a stance consistent with Khandu’s recent administrative clean-up across departments.

Observers say the outcome of this inquiry will test not only the CM’s political resolve but also the state’s capacity to ensure transparency in its ambitious border development drive.