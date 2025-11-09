Arunachal: CM Khandu Opens DNGC College Week in Itanagar

Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the Annual College Week Celebration of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) on Friday, applauding the premier institution’s nearly five-decade-long contribution to higher education in Arunachal Pradesh.

Established in 1979 and renamed in 2001 in honour of former education minister Dera Natung, the college remains one of the state’s most influential academic institutions. Khandu said DNGC’s legacy of “learning, enlightenment, and empowerment” continues to shape generations of Arunachalee youth.

Highlighting the college’s inclusive profile, the Chief Minister noted that girls constitute 51.33% of the student population and 91% are APST, reflecting the institution’s key role in enabling access to higher education among indigenous communities.

NEP 2020 and Academic Reforms

Khandu praised DNGC for being among the first in the state to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, including the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) introduced by Rajiv Gandhi University. Beginning next academic year, the college will run four semesters simultaneously, allowing students to pursue UG Honours or UG Research tracks—opening pathways for direct PhD entry.

He also commended the faculty led by Principal Dr. M. Q. Khan, noting that half of the teaching staff hold doctoral degrees, strengthening the college’s research and innovation culture.

Infrastructure Expansion

Acknowledging infrastructure constraints, the Chief Minister outlined several ongoing projects:

A new Administrative Block

A 300-bed Boys’ Hostel

A 100-bed Girls’ Hostel

A pre-fabricated Badminton Court-cum-Judo-Karate Hall

A 1,200-seat Siddharth Community Hall

Khandu also assured sanction for a compound wall and announced immediate construction of classrooms for two newly approved departments—Sociology and Mass Communication—to begin functioning from the next academic session.

He reiterated the need for another college in the Itanagar Capital Region due to rising enrolments, directing local representatives and the deputy commissioner to identify a suitable site at the earliest.

Youth-Centric Scholarships and Initiatives

Detailing state support for students, the Chief Minister said:

100% scholarships will be provided to APST students admitted to IIT undergraduate programmes.

75% scholarships for up to 10 APST youths pursuing Commercial Pilot Licenses annually.

Support for 10 youths each year for Merchant Navy training.

Full scholarships for APST youth admitted to the top 150 global universities under the QS Rankings.

Khandu also highlighted flagship programmes such as the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme (APEDP), DDU Swavalamban Yojana, Atmanirbhar Arunachal, Paryatan Vikas Yojana, and student-focused schemes like the Chief Minister’s Vidya Scheme and Talent Hunt & Youth Engagement Programmes.

He said the recently adopted State Youth Policy 2025 sets nine major goals, including quality education, skills, entrepreneurship, sports, culture, and civic engagement.

Call to Students

Addressing students directly, Khandu urged them to uphold Arunachal’s tribal heritage, reject drug abuse, corruption, and discrimination, and actively participate in College Week activities to foster leadership, creativity, and teamwork.

The event was attended by local MLA Techi Kaso, Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu, faculty members, and students.