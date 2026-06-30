Arunachal: CM Khandu Meets Governor Over Flood Situation

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Tuesday to review the prevailing flood situation in different parts of the state and discuss ongoing relief and development initiatives.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed the Governor on the impact of the floods and outlined the measures being undertaken by the state government to provide relief, ensure public safety, and assist affected communities. The two leaders also reviewed various developmental programmes and key initiatives aimed at accelerating Arunachal Pradesh’s socio-economic growth.

Expressing concern over the impact of floods on lives, livelihoods, and public infrastructure, the Governor stressed the need for a “Whole of the State” approach to disaster management. He called for close coordination among government departments, district administrations, community organisations, and citizens to strengthen disaster preparedness, response, and long-term resilience.

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The Governor commended the efforts of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district administrations, the Public Works Department, Civil Aviation and Disaster Management departments, the Indian Red Cross Society, volunteers, and local residents for their contributions to relief, rescue, and rehabilitation operations in flood-affected areas.

During the interaction, the Governor also shared observations from recent review meetings held at Lok Bhavan on several important issues, including the State Finances Audit Report, measures to enhance the safety and protection of women and children, and cleanliness and sanitation initiatives undertaken by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation. He also expressed concern over the recent unruly incident at NERIST.

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The Chief Minister, in turn, updated the Governor on the ongoing work being carried out by various state departments, highlighting efforts to strengthen governance, accelerate infrastructure and development projects, and improve public welfare across Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting underscored the state’s continued focus on disaster management alongside long-term development and governance, as authorities work to address the challenges posed by the ongoing monsoon season.