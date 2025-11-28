Arunachal: CM Khandu Launches BJP’s Rural Poll Campaign

TAWANG- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday launched the BJP’s panchayat election campaign in Tawang, calling on voters to strengthen grassroots democracy by supporting what he described as “candidates of development, accountability and a brighter future.” The campaign opening featured energetic chants of “Vande Mataram,” “Maa Bharti ki Jai,” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” as party workers and supporters gathered in large numbers.

In a post on X after addressing a rally, Khandu said that people of Tawang had turned out in “overwhelming numbers” not only to participate but to express solid support for the BJP. He added that with the party governing at the Centre, in Arunachal Pradesh, and at the grassroots, the state had a “historic opportunity to change the destiny” of its people.

Appealing for unified support ahead of the upcoming rural and municipal elections, Khandu urged voters to back BJP candidates across the state. “As we move towards the upcoming panchayat elections, I appeal to every citizen to place their faith in BJP candidates—the candidates of development, accountability, and a brighter future for our villages,” he said.

Arunachal Pradesh will hold panchayat polls and municipal elections in Itanagar and Pasighat simultaneously on December 15. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), the panchayat elections will cover 27 zilla parishads with 245 constituencies, as well as 2,103 gram panchayats comprising 8,181 constituencies.

For municipal areas, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) consists of 20 wards, while the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) has 8 wards.

A total of 8,31,648 voters are eligible to cast their ballots—7,59,210 for panchayat bodies and 72,438 for the two municipal bodies, the SEC said.

To ensure smooth conduct of the elections, 2,171 polling stations have been arranged for panchayat polls, 67 for the IMC, and 12 for the PMC. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in the municipal elections, while panchayat polls will be conducted through ballot boxes. Counting of votes is scheduled for December 20.