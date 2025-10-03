Arunachal: CM Khandu Inaugurates Modern ATI Complex at Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inaugurated the newly constructed Administrative Training Institute (ATI) complex at Naharlagun, comprising a state-of-the-art G+4 Administrative & Academic Block and a G+6 Hostel Block, each built at a cost of ₹20 crore.

This marks Khandu’s second visit to ATI after 2017, when he promised modern infrastructure to replace the old, cramped facilities.

Congratulating the Department of Administrative Reforms & Training, ATI, and PWD, Khandu said the upgraded institute reaffirms the government’s commitment to building a responsive, efficient, and professional governance system in Arunachal Pradesh.

Highlighting the state’s unique governance challenges, he remarked, “We require not just administrators, but visionary leaders who are empathetic, innovative, and committed to transparency, accountability, and service to the people. ATI is the crucible where such officers are shaped.”

The new facility will host 140 newly recruited Group-A and Group-B officers from the APPSCCE 2024–2025 batch, who begin a four-month induction training from October 6.

The CM also assured necessary manpower support for ATI, noting that four full-time faculty members have already been inducted. “For additional requirements of infrastructure upgradation of the new buildings, State Govt. has sanctioned Rs.426.72 lakh in March 2025.”

He stressed continuous reforms, citing the establishment of APSSB, restructuring of APPSC, and an ongoing State Commission for Reforms exercise to rationalize manpower across government departments.

Spread over 5,347 sq. metres, the ATI plays a key role in training ministerial staff, judicial officers, APCS recruits, and mid-level administrators, while also coordinating with national and international training institutes.

The inauguration was attended by Itanagar Legislator Techi Kaso, Member of State Commission for Reforms Hento Karga, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, Finance Commissioner Y W Ringu, Secretary (AR&T) Ira Singhal, ATI Director Patey Marik, and senior officials.