Arunachal: CM Khandu Highlights MSME Growth at NSIC Programme

ITANAGAR: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday underscored the critical role of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India’s economic growth while inaugurating a National Level Mega Awareness Programme organised by the National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (NSIC) under the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, in coordination with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing participants, Khandu highlighted that since 2014 several policy interventions have strengthened the MSME ecosystem, including the creation of the National SC-ST Hub in 2016 aimed at uplifting Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe entrepreneurs. Citing national figures, he noted that the MSME sector supports over seven crore enterprises and provides livelihood opportunities to more than 31 crore people, while stressing the need to accelerate progress in the Northeast, particularly Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- AIGEET Releases Special Song Ahead of Statehood Day

The programme aimed to create awareness among SC/ST entrepreneurs about government schemes and encourage greater participation in economic activities. The Chief Minister urged youth to study government policies and budgets carefully and actively follow up on opportunities discussed during technical sessions.

Elaborating on central initiatives, he stated that 25 per cent of total government procurement is mandated from MSMEs, with four per cent reserved for SC/ST entrepreneurs and three per cent for women entrepreneurs. He described these provisions as a significant step towards inclusive growth.

Also Read- Lobsang Wangchu of Tawang Selected for National Art Event

Highlighting women’s participation, Khandu said more than 1.5 lakh women in Arunachal Pradesh are engaged in Self Help Groups, strengthening rural economies and promoting financial independence. He also virtually inaugurated the Entrepreneurship Development Institute at Jote, which will provide structured training, mentoring and capacity-building support to startups and MSMEs.

Referring to the Union Budget 2026, the Chief Minister outlined measures such as a ₹10,000 crore growth fund for SMEs, ₹2,000 crore under the Self-Reliant India Fund for micro enterprises, and over ₹7 lakh crore liquidity support for the MSME sector. He also mentioned plans for professional institutions like ICAI, ICSI and ICMAI to introduce short-term modular courses to enhance financial and corporate capabilities of MSMEs.

Also Read- Viral Video Sparks Row at Anini Resort in Dibang Valley

Speaking on state initiatives, Khandu highlighted programmes like the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme and the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park, noting that nearly 300 startups are currently active in the state. He also referred to schemes such as the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana and the Chief Minister’s Tourism Development Scheme as key drivers of entrepreneurship.

Under the Arunachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy 2025, the state offers multiple incentives including power subsidies, GST reimbursement, capital investment support, transport subsidies and export incentives to attract investors. Encouraging young people to explore business opportunities, the Chief Minister said entrepreneurship offers limitless possibilities compared to limited government job opportunities.

Also Read- Arunachal Women Allege Racial Harassment in Delhi

Khandu also pointed to emerging sectors such as hydropower, mining, agriculture, horticulture and floriculture, noting the state’s rich orchid diversity and potential for reducing import dependence. He proposed organising similar awareness camps across eastern, central and western Arunachal Pradesh to ensure wider outreach.

The event was co-chaired by Industries Minister Nyato Dukam and Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Kento Jini. Among those present were Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME, Mercy Epao; CMD NSIC Dr. Shekhar Acharya; Secretary Industries Saugata Biswas; Khadi Board Chairman Maling Gambo; Itanagar Mayor Likha Nari Tadar; senior officials, financial institutions and aspiring entrepreneurs. The programme concluded with technical sessions involving experts from MSME, NSIC and financial sectors.