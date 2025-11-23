Arunachal CM Hails BRO for Completing High-Altitude Road

TAWANG- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated the Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO) 42 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) for completing the Sela–Chabrela–BJ Gompa Road, a high-altitude link constructed under Project Vartak. The Chief Minister shared the update through an official tweet, highlighting the challenges overcome by the engineering team.

According to Khandu, the road lies at an elevation of nearly 14,000 feet, an area known for difficult terrain and volatile weather. He noted that the team worked through repeated landslides, heavy snowfall and low-oxygen conditions typical of high-altitude zones. The Chief Minister commended the “grit and professionalism” displayed by the personnel involved.

The newly completed road is expected to serve as a critical connector for communities in and around Tawang, a district with cultural, strategic and religious significance. The region hosts several Buddhist monasteries and settlements that remain difficult to access during winter months due to harsh weather conditions and closures of existing routes.

Infrastructure development in this part of Arunachal Pradesh plays an important role in improving civilian mobility, strengthening local livelihoods and ensuring better access to essential services. Officials have frequently emphasised the need for reliable connectivity in high-altitude areas, particularly those prone to weather-induced disruptions.

Khandu stated that the accomplishment reflects the collective dedication and commitment of the teams working under Project Vartak. He described the completion of the road as an important step in supporting both the residents and the cultural landscape of Tawang.