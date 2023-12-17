Arunachal CM, Guv, Leaders condole demise of former MLA Yumsen Matey

KHONSA- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) and others political leaders expressed their condolences on the demise of Former Arunachal Pradesh MLA Yumsem Matey who was shot dead by a suspected militant in the Tirap district on Saturday. Matey, 54, was a former Congress MLA from the Khonsa West constituency.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also condoled the demise of Yumsen. In his condolence message on X he wrote “ I am deeply anguished at the demise of former MLA Yumsen Matey and strongly condemn the horrific act. My deepest condolences to the family and I assure that the State Government stands firmly with them in this moment of grief. The Arunachal Pradesh Police has been asked to expedite investigations and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book soonest possible”.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) condoles the sad and tragic demise of former member of State Legislative Assembly Yumsen Matey. He said that in the demise of Matey, the State, particularly the people of Tirap, lost a social activist, who made immense contributions towards the State in various capacities.

Joining the people in this hour of crisis, the Governor has conveyed heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Governor has vehemently condemned the brutal death of the former leader. He has called for strong action against the perpetrators of violence and said that those responsible will be brought to book.

Tirap Police said that Matey, along with his three associates, had gone to the Raho village near the Indo-Myanmar border. Around 2 pm, an unknown person approached him and led him towards a jungle, leaving the others behind. Nearly 30 minutes later, gunshots were heard by Matey’s associates, media report said.

The attacker then escaped across the border to Myanmar, according to NDTV. The police have launched a search operation to nab the culprit.

The state’s home minister Bamang Felix said the government is “committed to a thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice…”

Some militant organizations from the Northeast, which have their camps in Myanmar, are active in Tirap as well as adjoining Longding and Changlang districts. Incidents of killing and abduction are common here. The topography of the region – dense forests and porous international border – makes the task of the police and other forces very difficult.

Inspector General of Police Chukhu Apa said the police were probing the case.

“We can’t say who is involved. We also do not know the motive behind the killing. An FIR has been registered and we are investigating,” he said.

Yumsen Matey, hailing from Lazu Village of Tirap District. He was elected as the Khonsa West MLA on a Congress ticket in 2009 and 2014. He switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2015 but lost the 2019 Assembly elections. He had earlier this year announced his plans to contest Assembly elections in 2024.

Meanwhile, after the postmortem, Yumsen Matey’s body has been handed over to the family, for his last rites.