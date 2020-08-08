Arunachal: CM, Dy CM reviewe state’s finacial position with officials

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Dy Chief Ministe Chowna Mein reviewed the state’s financial position with the Chief Secretary, Commissioner (finance and planning) and other senior officers in the background of resource constraints due to covid-19 pandemic and its impact on economy.

It was noted that in spite of serious resource shortage, the state has been able to balance the development needs with the prudent fiscal management. State Govt has released salaries for last four months on time, cleared the un-cashed cheques and LOCs, released funds under CSS and such other important works including for external infrastructure for Hollongi airport.

It was decided that the state would continue with the prudent fiscal management policy while balancing the developmental needs of the state. It was also observed that the austerity measures do not absolutely ban tenders and issuance of work order but provide sufficient room for addressing the concerns related to urgent and important projects. It was also decided that the government would continue to allow important and urgent projects for tendering as has been done till date.

The CM instructed that the finance department should make some resources available for clearing pending liabilities of SIDF and Additional RE etc. in a phased manner. He also instructed that the projects which are urgent and important should receive adequate funding. Further, the State Government has also decided to permit tendering of important projects including those approved in CCI in a phased manner while rationalising the expenditure management to take care of all important and emergent needs of the State.