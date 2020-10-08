Arunachal CM discussed COVID-19 strategy with health dept

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today held a meeting with the health department to discuss on COVID-19 strategy to contain the spread of the disease in the state.

In the meeting also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Health Minister Alo Libang, Chief Minister said health of the people is top priority and every manpower and resources will be mobilized accordingly.

He urged the department to make best use of all available manpower and ensure optimal utilization of funds. The Chief Minister assured the department of state government’s all possible support and urged to continuously check for any malpractices especially in this time of crisis so that there is no compromise on health service delivery.

Also present in the meeting were officials from the finance department and TRIHMS institute.