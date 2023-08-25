ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: CM Dashboard portal and e-pragati workshop held at Ziro

Last Updated: August 25, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: CM Dashboard portal and e-pragati workshop held at Ziro

ZIRO-   A two-day workshop-cum-training on Chief Minister’s Dashboard Portal and newly developed e-Pragati including CSS Tracker portal for the Districts of Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Dadi, Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri was inaugurated at Golden Jubilee Conference Hall of District Secretariat here yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the workshop, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime said the web based dashboard tools would augment and expedite prompt and quick decision makings in Govt. policies and programmes while also facilitating speedy delivery of services and bringing transparency in implementation of the schemes.

Arunachal: Minor girl stranded at Arunachal reunited with parents at Assam

Earlier, Joint Director Monitoring, Planning and Investment Ponung Boring highlighted the aims and objectives of the workshop-cum-training and said the training would enlighten and help the participants in filling up the datas in the portal easier.

Related Articles

District Planning Officer Joram Tatum welcomed the participants and moderated the programme attended by HoD’s and officials from the five districts.

Tags
Last Updated: August 25, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: APSLSA Launches First Ever Mediation Training in Naharlagun

Arunachal: APSLSA Launches First Ever Mediation Training in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Awareness campaigns on Drug abuse and POCSO Act, 2012 held at Koloriang

Arunachal: Awareness campaigns on Drug abuse and POCSO Act, 2012 held at Koloriang

Arunachal: Pasighat police seized 44 two wheelers plying on the road without proper number plates

Arunachal: Pasighat police seized 44 two wheelers plying on the road without proper number plates

Arunachal: 7th Economic census of Ziro gets certification from DLCC

Arunachal: 7th Economic census of Ziro gets certification from DLCC

Arunachal: Govt promises bridge by March after 3 villages threaten to boycott 2024 polls

Arunachal: Govt promises bridge by March after 3 villages threaten to boycott 2024 polls

Arunachal, Fish farmers,  Fish Farming

Arunachal: Fish farmers trained on Scientific Fish Farming Technology

Arunachal: Bamang Felix dedicates five RCC bridges in Nyapin AC

Arunachal: Bamang Felix dedicates five RCC bridges in Nyapin AC

Independence Day celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh

Independence Day celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Royal Siang Riders-515 celebrates I-Day by helping the children of orphanage ‘Children’s Home’

Arunachal: Royal Siang Riders-515 celebrates I-Day by helping the children of orphanage ‘Children’s Home’

Arunachal: Young singer Michi Kobin Passed Away

Arunachal: Young singer Michi Kobin Passed Away

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button