Arunachal: CM Dashboard portal and e-pragati workshop held at Ziro

ZIRO- A two-day workshop-cum-training on Chief Minister’s Dashboard Portal and newly developed e-Pragati including CSS Tracker portal for the Districts of Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Dadi, Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri was inaugurated at Golden Jubilee Conference Hall of District Secretariat here yesterday.

Inaugurating the workshop, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime said the web based dashboard tools would augment and expedite prompt and quick decision makings in Govt. policies and programmes while also facilitating speedy delivery of services and bringing transparency in implementation of the schemes.

Earlier, Joint Director Monitoring, Planning and Investment Ponung Boring highlighted the aims and objectives of the workshop-cum-training and said the training would enlighten and help the participants in filling up the datas in the portal easier.

District Planning Officer Joram Tatum welcomed the participants and moderated the programme attended by HoD’s and officials from the five districts.